Oktoberfest returns after a two year hiatus

The 25th anniversary of Huntsville’s Oktoberfest on the Redstone Arsenal was held this weekend after the pandemic forced the festival to to on a two year hiatus.
Some people who attended the festival say they were happy to see the it return.
"This is such a great tradition to have here in Huntsville," said Deslyn Johnson, who attended the festival with her family.
"You can have fun with all members of the family of all ages. They have great music, great rides, great food. It’s just a great time to come outside, the weathers nice and just enjoy yourself," said Johnson.
While Johnson’s family comes to Oktoberfest as often as they can, DJ Slim Robb has been DJ’ing this event for nearly a decade.
He says he truly missed not being apart of this tradition for the past two years.
"This year to see the amount of people that have come out, that supported and danced and partied and had a good, a lot of good family fun was had here," said Robb.
Robb says he looks forward DJ'ing at Oktoberfest every year, making sure it's an experience everyone can enjoy.
"I think about kids in my family and what I would want my family to hear. That’s what I do as a DJ. Make sure that what I would translate in my house would be out here also," said Robb.