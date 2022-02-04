Oklahoma teacher shovels snow in unicorn costume to bring brightness to students, community

CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Oklahoma winter weather has forced schools to cancel or move to virtual learning.
Snow and ice are still covering much of the roadways, and some areas have several inches of snow. The roads are also slick, which has caused school cancellations.
Students are enjoying the snow days, but so are the teachers. One music teacher dressed up in a unicorn costume to shovel snow.
“It’s just something to bring a brightness to this kind of gloomy snowy day and ourselves,” he said.
The video posted online has gone viral within the community.
“I think, on the last view, I saw it was, like, almost 1,000 times people have watched that video, which is insane to me, just us being our typical goofball selves,” he said.
The text messages are coming in.
“Oh, I’ve gotten a bunch of text messages, like, 'You’re crazy for being out there when it’s that cold,' and I’m like, 'The little blower on this thing does make the inside a little chilly,'” he said.