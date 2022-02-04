 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 745 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Oklahoma teacher shovels snow in unicorn costume to bring brightness to students, community

  • Updated
  • 0
An Oklahoma music teacher dressed up in a unicorn costume to shovel snow.

 KOCO

CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Oklahoma winter weather has forced schools to cancel or move to virtual learning.

Snow and ice are still covering much of the roadways, and some areas have several inches of snow. The roads are also slick, which has caused school cancellations.

Students are enjoying the snow days, but so are the teachers. One music teacher dressed up in a unicorn costume to shovel snow.

“It’s just something to bring a brightness to this kind of gloomy snowy day and ourselves,” he said.

The video posted online has gone viral within the community.

“I think, on the last view, I saw it was, like, almost 1,000 times people have watched that video, which is insane to me, just us being our typical goofball selves,” he said.

The text messages are coming in.

“Oh, I’ve gotten a bunch of text messages, like, 'You’re crazy for being out there when it’s that cold,' and I’m like, 'The little blower on this thing does make the inside a little chilly,'” he said.

