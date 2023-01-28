Oklahoma’s Hot-Shooting Snaps No. 2/2 Alabama Men’s Basketball’s Win Streak at Nine Games in 93-69 Loss

NORMAN, Okla. – No. 2/2 Alabama men’s basketball saw its nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday afternoon against Oklahoma, falling 93-69 at the Llyod Noble Center in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Sooners took control of the contest early in the first half and didn’t let up, scoring on 13 of their final 14 possessions of the half to take a 50-33 lead into the locker room. Oklahoma (12-9) shot a scorching 68 percent (19-of-28) from the floor in the opening stanza including 6-of-8 from deep.
Freshman Rylan Griffen led five UA players in double figures with 15 points to go along with seven boards. Jahvon Quinerly added 12 points off the bench to help the Tide to a 32-18 edge in the category.
The Sooners were led by Grand Sherfield’s 30 points while teammate Jalen Hill added 26 points. Tanner Groves also had a double-double with 14 points and 12 boards in the win. Combined, the trio scored 70 of the team’s 93 points.
The Tide drop to 18-3 overall and is now 4-3 in SEC/Big 12 games.
HEAD COACH NATE OATS POSTGAME COMMENTS
“Oklahoma came ready to play and obviously we didn’t. I told our guys coming in they (Oklahoma) had a bunch of one possession losses, and they are much better than their record indicated and they were ready to go and I didn’t think we were. They jumped on us from the beginning and we never really got back in it, from the coaching staff to all the way down. They shot almost 70 percent from three and they were are at 70 percent at one point so we didn’t shoot it well and they shot it great. A lot of that is due to their defense and our defense, you give them open shots they are going to make them and (Grant) Sherfield we had no answer for him. He is really good and we knew that going in but we didn’t do a good enough job and guys like Jalen Hill had 26 (points) and eight (rebounds), they were good all across the board and they are a good team.”
TEAM STATS
Joining Rylan Griffen and Jahvon Quinerly in doube-figure scoring was Brandon Miller and Mark Sears who each scored 11, while Noah Clowney added 10 points and a team-leading eight rebounds
Oklahoma owned a 36-35 advantage on the boards marking the fourth time this season Alabama has been outrebounded in a game and the first times it has lost (3-1)
The Sooners finished the game shooting 58 percent (34-of-59) from the field, 69 percent from three-point range (9-of-13) and 84 percent (16-of-19) from the foul line
In comparison, Alabama shot 38 percent for the game, 27 percent from deep and 62 percent from the charity stripe
FIRST HALF
In comparison to Oklahoma’s hot shooting, Alabama shot 33 percent (12-of-36) from the floor and 30 percent (3-of-10) from beyond the arc
Alabama had 11 second chance points while not allowing OU to score in the category
Oklahoma’s Grant Sherfield (18 points) and Milos Uzan (13 points) combined to score 31 of OU’s 50 points
Noah Clowney scored a team-high eight points along with six rebounds
SECOND HALF
The Tide came out of the second half on a 7-3 run, cutting the lead to 13 points (53-40)
Alabama trimmed it to as low as 11 points (55-45) but Oklahoma was able to push its lead to 20 points (68-48) with 13:32 left in the game
The Sooners would go on to lead by as many as 32 points before settling for the 24-point win
UP NEXT
Alabama will return home to face Vanderbilt on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum
The contest will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. CT and air live on the SEC Network
