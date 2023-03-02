Officials across North Alabama are preparing for another round of strong winds, heavy rain

Saturated grounds and high winds mean the threat of downed trees significantly increases.
The gusty wind and heavy rain could also impact buses.
That forced schools to either close or go virtual Friday.
Every school district in our coverage area decided to either shut its doors or go to remote learning. Knowing there's a potential for wind gusts to reach up to 60 MPH, it's imperative everyone stay indoors if they can help it.
“When they’re talking about downed trees and downed powerlines it just sort of changes the game a little bit. You have to think about more than just the storm front that may come through," said Chad Holden, Superintendent of Muscle Shoals City Schools.
Holden says there will be no school tomorrow due to the threat of severe weather.
“I think anytime you’ve got a risk certainly with what we will call our most precious resources, our children, I think you don’t mess around with that," said Jeff Birdwell, the director of Huntsville-Madison County EMA.
Part of the risk comes from the fact that we’ve experienced a lot of rain already and wind speeds are expected to reach 60 MPH.
"A lot of trees could lose their holding root structure with the ground and topple over," said Joey Douglas, owner of Douglas Tree Service LLC.
Douglas says ays it’s best to have your trees inspected at least once a year. He encourages people to do so before major weather events like tomorrow because tomorrow the expectation is that trees will fall.
"If you were kind of concerned about a tree on your property during a storm, isolate yourself on the other side of the or the center of the house away from the tree," said Douglas.
If a tree does come down, Douglas encourages you to hire a professional because tree removal is dangerous.
"Homeowners, they might run out and buy a chainsaw and not just be properly trained with how to cut up a tree. There’s so much uncertainty when trees are down. There’s factors where limbs could be stressed nd bowed in directions where whenever you’re cutting you don’t realize that a chain can pop back and hit you," said Douglas.
High winds are a concern but they arent the only thing to watch out for Friday. Birdwell offers advice to residents as we prepare for Friday.
"We’ve had a lot of rain. So I’m sure we’re going to continue to have some flooding issues. That’s another issue if you’re in your car your subject to encounter situations like that. The old saying is turn around don’t drown. Why would you even want to expose yourself to that if you don’t have to?”
If you need tree removal service, Douglas Tree Service is 24/7. Their phone number is (256) 302-0276.
For any weather advice you can visit the Madison County EMA here.