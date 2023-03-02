Officials across North Alabama are preparing for another round of strong winds, heavy rain

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Marshall and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 17.0 feet early
Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:30 PM CST Thursday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.4 feet on 03/18/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50
to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The High Wind Warning upgrades the previous
Wind Advisory.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Officials across North Alabama are preparing for another round of strong winds, heavy rain

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm damage in Morgan County

A tree blocks a road in Morgan County after being downed by storms. The county sheriff's office reports damage to multiple homes, high-voltage power lines and trees due to Thursday's weather.

 Morgan County Sheriff's Office

Saturated grounds and high winds mean the threat of downed trees significantly increases.

The gusty wind and heavy rain could also impact buses.

That forced schools to either close or go virtual Friday.

Every school district in our coverage area decided to either shut its doors or go to remote learning. Knowing there's a potential for wind gusts to reach up to 60 MPH, it's imperative everyone stay indoors if they can help it.

“When they’re talking about downed trees and downed powerlines it just sort of changes the game a little bit. You have to think about more than just the storm front that may come through," said Chad Holden, Superintendent of Muscle Shoals City Schools.

Holden says there will be no school tomorrow due to the threat of severe weather.

“I think anytime you’ve got a risk certainly with what we will call our most precious resources, our children, I think you don’t mess around with that," said Jeff Birdwell, the director of Huntsville-Madison County EMA.

Part of the risk comes from the fact that we’ve experienced a lot of rain already and wind speeds are expected to reach 60 MPH.

"A lot of trees could lose their holding root structure with the ground and topple over," said Joey Douglas, owner of Douglas Tree Service LLC.

Douglas says ays it’s best to have your trees inspected at least once a year. He encourages people to do so before major weather events like tomorrow because tomorrow the expectation is that trees will fall.

"If you were kind of concerned about a tree on your property during a storm, isolate yourself on the other side of the or the center of the house away from the tree," said Douglas.

If a tree does come down, Douglas encourages you to hire a professional because tree removal is dangerous.

"Homeowners, they might run out and buy a chainsaw and not just be properly trained with how to cut up a tree. There’s so much uncertainty when trees are down. There’s factors where limbs could be stressed nd bowed in directions where whenever you’re cutting you don’t realize that a chain can pop back and hit you," said Douglas.

High winds are a concern but they arent the only thing to watch out for Friday. Birdwell offers advice to residents as we prepare for Friday.

"We’ve had a lot of rain. So I’m sure we’re going to continue to have some flooding issues. That’s another issue if you’re in your car your subject to encounter situations like that. The old saying is turn around don’t drown. Why would you even want to expose yourself to that if you don’t have to?”

If you need tree removal service, Douglas Tree Service is 24/7. Their phone number is (256) 302-0276.

For any weather advice you can visit the Madison County EMA here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you