Officer-involved shootings on the rise across the U.S. and Alabama

Law enforcement leaders in Alabama agree that violence involving police is on the rise.
Officers, deputies, troopers — they're all having to defend themselves to keep you safe, even if that means firing their weapon.
And law enforcement has the data to back their beliefs up.
So far in 2022, North Alabama has seen six incidents in which law enforcement has fired a weapon. They’ve been in Madison, Priceville, Hollywood, Decatur, Waterloo and, most recently, Scottsboro.
Two of those six incidents happened while the officer was off the clock.
Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police President Everette Johnson said law enforcement has one goal: to keep you and your family safe. Sometimes, that requires using their guns.
"These officers do not just wake up in the morning and put a badge and a gun on, saying, 'I'm going to go out here and kill somebody today,'” said Johnson.
Any member of law enforcement issued a weapon is trained at the Police Academy. They are also required to take a yearly refresher course. Whenever their weapon is fired — either on- or off-duty — they must report it.
Most departments recommend, or even require, that their officers have their weapon on them when they're off the clock. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said no matter the situation, his deputies are ready to act within their rights.
"Our policy requires them to be armed,” said Singleton. “They have to meet the same standard off-duty in terms of use of force if they're on-duty. Just because they're an officer doesn't give them the right to deviate from the law."
"They are authorized to use weapons that are proportional and that are justified to use to defend themselves," said Johnson.
Singleton had a situation like this with one of his deputies just last week in Waterloo.
"It's a unique time in law enforcement,” said Singleton. “It's not just here in North Alabama; it's across the country. We're seeing more officer-involved shootings, we're seeing more officers shot in the line of duty, more officers killed in the line of duty.”
Alabama had 24 officer-involved shootings in 2021. Just 11 weeks into 2022, North Alabama alone is on track to beat that number if nothing changes.
"We're seeing a surge of violence in our nation and in our communities,” said Johnson. “I think this has trickled over into law enforcement as well."
"If I knew what was causing it, would be a really popular guy,” said Singleton. “But it needs to stop, that's for sure."
When a shooting involving law enforcement happens, Singleton said two investigations are launched. One is internal; the other is external. Most often in Alabama, the external investigation is handled by ALEA.