Off and on storms all week long

You'll want to keep the umbrella handy this week! We are starting the new workweek dry but cloudy. Thick cloud cover overnight kept temperatures in the mid 70s. Some low cloud cover is acting as fog in the higher elevations. Scattered showers and a few storms will arrive from the west late this morning and stay with us through the afternoon hours. Not everyone will see rain, but those of you that do could see heavy downpours. Cloud cover and storms will keep highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday will be very similar to today with more scattered storms during the peak heat of the day. By Wednesday and Thursday, we will be watching a very slow moving low pressure currently causing significant flash flooding in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. As this low pressure moves eastward, our rain chances will go up midweek. The heaviest rain remains just to our south. Much of Louisiana, Mississippi, and even western Alabama could see 3 to 6 inches of rain this week, which will certainly lead to flooding concerns. Here at home, most spots will pick up around one inch of rain with our southern tier of counties potentially seeing two inches of rain.
Rain chances begin to drop off Friday and this weekend. Classic summertime pop up storms remain possible Saturday and Sunday as highs inch back toward 90 degrees.