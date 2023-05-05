Off and on showers Friday

Time to grab the umbrellas! Scattered showers are moving into North Alabama this morning. Plan on an extra few minute getting out the door. Off and on rain is expected most of the day before tapering off this evening. Cloud cover and rain will keep our high temperatures in the upper 60s.
The weekend is trending quite a bit drier. Spotty showers and one or two storms are still possible both days but it will not be a washout. Keep an eye to the skies for lightning if you have outdoor plans.
Summer-like heat also builds in this weekend and will last well into next week. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s while overnight lows are mild in the 60s. Daily rain chances will also continue in this warm and humid weather pattern.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: E/SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: E/SE 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.