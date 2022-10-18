October Climatology Update with WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello

Well, this likely won't come as a surprise to very many of you but this October is trending significantly cooler than is normal for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.
We asked WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello to look into past climate data and tell us where we stand. Here are her findings:
The overnight low temperature on Monday night into Tuesday morning was recorded at 33 degrees in Huntsville proper, some of North Alabama's more rural regions fell to near 30 degrees. Last year, we didn't feel temperature this cold until November 6. That's almost 3 full weeks difference in timing!
The average low for the beginning of October is 50 degrees. This year so far, we are averaging an October low of 35 degrees. The coldest October on record is that of 1952; that average was 23 degrees. That means that this year, 2022, we are closer to that cold record setting October than we are to normal. That's quite the awakening.
One last stat for you, the average overnight low temperature for October in 2021 was 55 degrees. That is a full 20 degrees warmer than what we are currently averaging.