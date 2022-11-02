"Objectively reasonable": City of Huntsville further defends former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder

The city of Huntsville and former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder are asking a federal judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit permanently. They both filed motions asking the federal judge to rule in their favor before the case heads to a jury.
It's for the murder of Jeffrey Parker. He was shot and killed by then-Officer William Darby during a suicide call in 2018. The lawsuit claims the city and Darby are both responsible for what happened.
The city of Huntsville once again defending Darby's actions on April 3, 2018— calling them "objectively reasonable."
Court documents filed by the city say, "Officer Darby faced a tense and uncertain situation with mere seconds to react."
The City of Huntsville argues an officer does not have to wait for a gun to be pointed at them in order to use deadly force to mitigate the threat. They even listed several cases where the use of force was ruled as constitutional in similar scenarios.
Jeffrey Parker's family argues the city's use of force policy was the "driving factor" behind Darby's action.
However, the city disagrees saying their policy is actually up to date with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
The city and Darby also claim they are eligible for immunity. However, the Parker family disagrees pointing at Darby's murder conviction.
"Bottom line -- if you get convicted of murder, you do not get qualified immunity," court documents filed by the family's attorney reads.
The attorney goes on to say the city also does not qualify because they have yet to say that Darby acted outside of their policy and against training.
The federal judge has yet to make a ruling. If he does rule in favor of one side, there will be no jury trial and the case would be dismissed permanently.
Right now, Darby is in the process of appealing his murder conviction. He is set to appear in court for his appeal on Thursday, November 10.