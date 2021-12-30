Oakwood University to require virtual instruction, negative Covid tests at start of spring semester

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 17.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 AM CST Thursday was 17.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Oakwood University to require virtual instruction, negative Covid tests at start of spring semester

  • Updated
  • 0
Oakwood University logo

Oakwood University

Oakwood University is ready to welcome students back to campus for the spring semester — after two weeks of virtual instruction and a negative Covid-19 test.

Oakwood University President Leslie N. Pollard said the university is continuing to monitor the surge in Covid cases and the prevalence of variants like omicron. After reviewing recent data, university officials decided to amend its plans for the spring semester.

To start, all undergraduate students will attend class virtually Jan. 5 through Jan. 17 using Zoom and D2L. Face-to-face instruction for all students will begin Jan. 18, and all students must submit a negative Covid-19 test before returning to campus.

The only tests acceptable by the university are PCR tests, viral RNA tests and nucleic acid tests. Results can be submitted here.

Students who live in residence halls can move in as early as Jan. 3, provided they have submitted negative test results and contacted their residence hall dean to arrange a move-in date and time. The university advises students to visit oakwood.edu and complete the Covid-19 Re-entry Form before moving in.

To reduce the spread, the university is also requiring students who live on campus to file leave requests and have them approved by their residence hall’s dean if they plan to leave campus between Jan. 3 and 18.

Pollard said students with questions about the new plan should email ouhs@oakwood.edu for more information.

