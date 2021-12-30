Oakwood University to require virtual instruction, negative Covid tests at start of spring semester

Oakwood University is ready to welcome students back to campus for the spring semester — after two weeks of virtual instruction and a negative Covid-19 test.
Oakwood University President Leslie N. Pollard said the university is continuing to monitor the surge in Covid cases and the prevalence of variants like omicron. After reviewing recent data, university officials decided to amend its plans for the spring semester.
To start, all undergraduate students will attend class virtually Jan. 5 through Jan. 17 using Zoom and D2L. Face-to-face instruction for all students will begin Jan. 18, and all students must submit a negative Covid-19 test before returning to campus.
The only tests acceptable by the university are PCR tests, viral RNA tests and nucleic acid tests. Results can be submitted here.
Students who live in residence halls can move in as early as Jan. 3, provided they have submitted negative test results and contacted their residence hall dean to arrange a move-in date and time. The university advises students to visit oakwood.edu and complete the Covid-19 Re-entry Form before moving in.
To reduce the spread, the university is also requiring students who live on campus to file leave requests and have them approved by their residence hall’s dean if they plan to leave campus between Jan. 3 and 18.
Pollard said students with questions about the new plan should email ouhs@oakwood.edu for more information.