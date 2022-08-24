Oakwood University president reacts to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

The financial burden of student loans is a heavy weight to carry.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden forgave $10,000 in student loan debt for some borrowers and $20,000 for students who went to school on Pell Grants.
Those promises apply to those who make less than $125,000 per year. For low-income borrowers, the forgiveness comes as a significant relief.
The president of Oakwood University, Leslie Pollard, said about 70% of students qualify for Pell Grants. The grant is issued by the government to help students who are low income and desire an education.
Pollard said Biden's announcement will bless many families and help reduce the load of student debt.
"We know that education is the great launching pad to leave poverty behind," said Pollard.
He said the Pell Grant "gives them a glimmer of hope" about investing in their education. That glimmer allows students to take advantage of the dreams they grew up having.
"It really does provide a lot of relief to families as they're trying to pull out of poverty," said Pollard. "We have many first-generation students. We have many students who are Pell eligible."
Pollard said right now, he's pushing for even more aid in Pell Grants.
"I belong to an association where we're actually pushing the government to double Pell. We have so many students who could be benefited by that," said Pollard.
Oakwood University is already trying to support students' financial needs. Two years ago, the university launched a program called "OU C.A.R.E." for students who:
- Were admitted to Oakwood University as first-time freshmen;
- Qualified for federal student aid;
- Possess an unmet financial need;
- Have a minimum GPA of 2.0 or an approved Academic Student Engagement Plan with the Center for Student Success;
- Are enrolled in at least 15 credit hours each semester;
- Are committed to working to defray educational expenses;
- Live in a residence hall during enrollment; and
- Are community-minded, service-oriented and dedicated to continuous development.
Through the program, "you can reduce their debt load across all four years by 66%," said Pollard.
He said any financial help to boost students is a long-term investment.
"Once you give it to them, that kickstart, then they're gone," said Pollard. "They're off and running, and in that makes a strong family, a stronger economy, a stronger country."
Another relief for borrowers is the pause on student loans. The payment pause was extended until Dec. 31.
One economist reports the pause thus far has saved borrowers around $6,000.
Biden also announced a new payment plan based on income. If you have undergraduate loans, you can cap repayment at $5,000 of your monthly income.