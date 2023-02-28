Oakwood boys basketball team returns to play for state title, 1 year after forfeit due to faith

The Oakwood Adventist Academy boys basketball team is looking to complete what they call "the perfect script."
Oakwood is looking to win its first-ever state championship after being forced to forfeit a semifinal game a year ago because their game fell on the Sabbath, a day the team considers important to their faith.
One year ago, it was a season that ended in heartbreak for the boys basketball team. This year, it's about resilience, redemption and completing their storybook ending.
"Yes, sir, the script is perfect," said Eleazar Williams, a senior on the team.
This time last year, Oakwood was having their best season in school history. As they were preparing for a regional semifinal matchup, they realized the 4:30 p.m. start time would fall before sunset — and before the end of Sabbath.
When attempts to reschedule the game failed, the team decided to go with their faith and forfeit the game, effectively ending their historic season.
"It was a tough conversation between me and God, because I was really wondering why. I was wondering why everything had to end the way it did, and it really challenged my faith," said Williams.
That difficult moment for Williams and the rest of the team was tough, but they had the support of so many people — friends, family and even Gov. Kay Ivey, who invited them to Montgomery so she could hear more about their faith.
"I told the guys you never know who’s watching, you never know what ear is out there, so to see Kay Ivey be a part of the journey and be a part of the process — I thought that was huge," said Calvin Morton, the school's athletic director.
Morton admitted the journey over the last year has been bittersweet.
"The bitter part was, of course, not being able to play, but the sweet part was we knew that we were deserving to play, and our play got us to where we were supposed to be," said Morton.
On Thursday, March 2, the Mustangs have a chance to finish the story and for the first time in school history call themselves state basketball champions.
"I’m ready to see what God has in store for us, because even if we lose, God was with us. If we win, God was with us," said Williams. "I’m just ready, and I’m waiting to see how God will move on Thursday and to see what God has in store for us and my teammates going forward in life."