NWS SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training Class: preparing for severe weather

The Huntsville office of the National Weather Service will be hosting their SKYWARN Storm Spotty Training Class tonight for Madison County residents at the Jaycee Community Building from 6pm-8pm.
NWS SKYWARN was a program developed, mainly by the National Weather Service, as a way to train community members to notice and recognize some key features in severe weather so that they not only can identify what is happening around them but also know how to stay safe in that particular situation.
WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello spoke with NWS Huntsville Meteorologist In Charge, Todd Barron, to discuss tonight's training class and why the Spotter Program is so important.
Barron stated, and we at WAAY 31 agree, that the first hand accounts from neighborhood viewers all across North Alabama are the crucial eyes and ears in any severe weather situation. He mentioned that even the most cutting-edge technology cannot compare to an eye witness account.
While tonight's training course will not teach people how to become storm chasers, it will cover skills and information necessary to identify the situation nearest you and the protocol for then alerting the National Weather Service with that information.
Barron recalled that the Spotter reports less than two weeks ago during the severe weather and wind event in the beginning of March was one of the primary forces in the Weather Service's decision to upgrade the warnings which then triggered alerts to go off on people's phones. Those vital Spotter reports were directly responsible for the communication that sent so many to their storm-safe-place to shelter out the winds.
If you would like to attend a class in another county or would prefer to receive this information via an online platform, you can learn more at www.weather.gov/huntsville