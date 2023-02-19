Nutkevitch sets Havoc record with 111th goal

In Sunday’s 6-1 win over the Fayetteville Marksmen, Huntsville Havoc center Sy Nutkevitch set a new team record with his 111th career goal.
Nutkevitch, who has been with Huntsville since 2016, is also the team’s all-time leader in assists and points.
The 35-year-old will look to add to his totals when the Havoc return to the ice on Monday night.