NFL player's on-field collapse prompts renewed calls for more people to get CPR certified

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained Tuesday in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, one day after millions saw him go into cardiac arrest and collapse on field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hamlin's heartbeat was restored after getting CPR on the field.
"They had the athletic trainer immediately get out there, recognize there was a problem, immediately started CPR, got the ambulance there, they got the AED on," said Baley Glaze, a nurse educator at Decatur Morgan Hospital. "I feel like they did everything just like they should have and in the timeframe that they should have."
CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is a critical skill that can change the outcome for someone in a life-threatening situation.
Brandie Frayne, a nurse educator, said it's important for more people to get trained in CPR.
"It's a scary situation when somebody goes into cardiac arrest and falls out in the field, at home, wherever. If they're confident in their training, they're more likely to jump in and help," said Frayne.
Going into cardiac arrest is common. Frayne said it can be triggered by a number of medical emergencies, such as blockages in the heart that decrease blood flow, child respiratory illnesses or electrical interferences.
Glaze said a patient's chances of survival go up by 90% if a person can get to them with an AED, or automated external defibrillator, within one minute of the patient going into cardiac arrest.
