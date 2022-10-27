Nurse navigator at North Alabama Cancer Center uses her own battles to inspire patients

Before she stepped into the role of nurse navigator at North Alabama Cancer Center, Jamie White was a clinical nurse.
"I'd been here about a year. I started in November of '08 and was diagnosed with breast cancer about 10 or 11 months after that," she recalled. "So I had been here just a little bit when I got diagnosed."
Her reaction was like that of so many others.
"Like everybody, I thought I was going to die. 'How long do I have to live?' Those are the first things that went through my mind," she explained. "It doesn't matter if you're tough or if you know something about cancer or if you're a cancer nurse or doctor, that's kind of your instant thoughts."
The sting of the diagnosis still lingers.
"I still remember the exact day," White said. "A practitioner that worked for us, I remember her exact words: 'We can fix this. We can fix this. There's a lot we can do for this. We can fix this.'"
And they did.
"I was clear for about a year, and in September of '09, it came back to my brain," she said. "So again, it was a whole new fear and new appointments and new procedures. At the time, we didn't offer in this area the type of radiation I needed, so I was actually sent to UAB and got radiation and one treatment, and I've been cancer-free since '09."
Over the last 14 years, White has used her journey to help others.
"When they come and see us to get their plan and find out if they're going to have to take chemo or radiation, and then you see them on the best day when they're done and are told they're cancer-free, so that's pretty amazing," she said.
Empowering others during their own battles.
"People think that it's a sad place to work. People ask you where you work, and you tell them a cancer center, they think it's sad, but it's not sad," she explained. "There's tons of wonderful things that happen."
She's inspired by the strength of her patients.
"We do a lot (of treatment) early in the morning, because patients want to go to work and are working through chemo. They're taking chemo and going straight to work, or they're taking radiation on their lunch break, and that's wonderful to see if they're able to do that safely," White said.
At the cancer center, staff get to witness firsthand the stories of survival and the fights against misconceptions.
"I hear people say they'll never find a cure for cancer or they're hiding a cure for cancer. We cure cancer every single day, and multiple people all the time, so there is that," White said. "Cancer — it's just very specific. There's not one cure for all cancer, and they're not hiding that. We're giving it to people every day."