Nurse Appreciation Week starts as the world faces a nurse shortage

Nurse Appreciation Week starts Monday, and it is a time to recognize nurses and all they do to help keep us healthy in times of need.
However, one obvious thing this year is the shortage of nurses across the healthcare system after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saundra Collins has been a nurse for six years and now works in the hospice sector at Amedisys Home Health Center, but just a few years ago, she worked in a COVID intensive care unit. Collins says she worked in a ten-bed unit during the pandemic, and most days at its peak, people would come into the unit, then be gone just hours later. The acuteness of their work took a toll, and after working through the pandemic, it does not surprise her that there is a shortage.
"You put a nurse in to try and fix people and do the best when you're not doing a whole lot for anyone; it definitely does," Collins said. "I can definitely see where there's a lot of nursing shortages with that - nursing burnout, people just trying to leave the field in general."
Nursing burnout is one of the reasons we are seeing such a shortage of nurses, according to the National Library of Medicine. Along with violence in the health care setting, a decrease in nursing instructors causes programs to shrink, and underserved, rural areas struggle to produce educated nurses. The World Health Organization predicts by 2030 there will be a shortage of 13 million nurses across the world.
Stephanie Durham has been a nurse for 14 years and also works at Amedisys. Durham said being a nurse is a calling, and yes, the money, especially now with staffing shortages, can be great at a desperate hospital. However, she said anyone can be taught how to chart and perform nursing duties, but teaching someone to care is a different story. Durham said it can be a life-changing career for those who do feel the calling, and that is how it has been for her working in hospice.
"I feel like I've seen god work more in this job than I have in anything I've done," Durham said. "The reaching up to heaven or the smiling up to seeing past loved ones who have gone before them. It's definitely hands down one of the most rewarding jobs I've ever done, and hopefully will see it through the rest of my career."
According to the National Library of Medicine, nursing is the most significant section of the healthcare profession, with 29 million nurses worldwide and 3.9 million of those nurses residing in the United States. But despite those impressive numbers, open RN positions were the most available in 2022 over any other profession. And an estimated 270,000 nurses are needed from now until 2030 to keep up with the ever-aging population. Durham said not to let fear keep people from pursuing a career in nursing, especially if they feel called to help others.