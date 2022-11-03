November? Feels more like September!

Thursday's warm temperatures might have us all questioning what month and what season we are actually in. Plenty of sunshine will stay with us today in the Tennessee Valley and highs will warm to the upper 70s.
Copy-cat conditions remain for Friday with the only change being come increased cloud cover ahead of a cold front, starting Friday night.
Starting in the early morning hours on Saturday, a strong band of showers will move from the Shoals all the way to the Sand Mountain area. As this line of showers moves, it will being to weaken. The Shoals will see the strongest rain. By the time the system makes it to the I-65 corridor by lunchtime, it will turn to scattered showers, by later afternoon, many of us will be dry with only a few lingering showers through dinnertime.
This front will drop temperatures slightly and into the mid-70s for a few days which will bring some much needed relief from the heat.
THURSDAY: Sunny, very warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.