November chill continues Thursday

Wind Chill Forecast
Carson Meredith

Cold weather is not going anywhere despite plenty of sunshine. Thursday's high temperatures struggle to reach 45 degrees. Overnight lows remain in the 20s with mostly clear skies.

A warmup appears to be taking shape for Thanksgiving week! Highs are back in the 50s Monday and Tuesday then the 60s by next Wednesday. This warmup may come with the return of rain chances for your holiday festivities, however. It is still too early for specifics on potential rain, so check back often for updates!

THURSDAY: Sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, bitterly cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: Calm.

