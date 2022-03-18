Notre Dame keeps rolling, beats Alabama 78-64 in 1st round

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 29 points and 11th-seeded Notre Dame recovered from a grueling First Four win and late-night flight to beat sixth-seeded Alabama 78-64 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Ryan, a senior guard, was 10-of-13 from the field and 7-of-9 from beyond the arc for Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish beat Rutgers in double overtime Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio, to earn a trip to San Diego.
Blake Wesley had 18 points for the Irish.
Keon Ellis led Alabama with 16 points. Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly suffered a left knee injury early in the game and did not return.