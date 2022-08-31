Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away 250 free cakes Thursday in Huntsville

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by offering you free cake on Thursday!
The first 250 guests at each location across the country will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet cake.
The only store in North Alabama is located in Huntsville at 2710 Carl T. Jones Drive. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You also can enter an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. Twenty-five runners-up will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.
Fans can enter the contest by submitting a photo from their favorite birthday memory, describing what they enjoyed about it and sharing what winning the party would mean to them. To enter, and for complete contest rules, click here. Entries will be accepted Sept. 1 –25, and winners will be announced on the contest website in October.