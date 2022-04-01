Not too bad for an April weekend in Alabama

Tonight, lows will be about 10 degrees below average — in the upper 30s Saturday morning. Despite a clear sky overnight, clouds thicken by sunrise Saturday, and we'll even have a few spotty showers. Temperatures reach the mid-60s, thanks to some clearing that we should see by the afternoon. To close out the weekend, we'll have more sunshine, and temperatures should be able to make it to the upper 60s Sunday afternoon.
Next week, the weather starts to decline by Tuesday. A low tracking out of Texas brings a round of rain to North Alabama, but the greatest severe threat should stay just to our south. For Wednesday, a cold front passing will keep storms in our forecast, some of which could be strong to severe. We are in a Slight Risk (2/5) from the SPC Wednesday as a result. We'll have to watch the flooding potential as well with the heavy rain on the way.