Huntsville population boom leads to demand for housing that city can't meet yet

Huntsville is the biggest city in Alabama. It's also the largest-growing city in the state.
"Just coming back, it's grown so much!" Allison Killian said.
Killian is visiting the Rocket City after moving to Nashville last year. She's noticed some big changes going around the city.
"I was like, 'Oh, my goodness! What is all of this?'" Killian said.
The latest Huntsville Development Review showed the city approved more building permits in 2021 than in years prior. Those are permits for new businesses, restaurants, renovations and homes.
"The entire town is showing prosperity from growth," Mayor Tommy Battle said.
City planners said more people are moving to the area, thanks to major companies like Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, Facebook and Google coming to the Rocket City. That's causing the housing market to skyrocket, but there's a major problem.
"There's just not enough built housing on the ground right now to satisfy the demand that is here and coming," said Dennis Madsden, manager of Urban and Long-Range Planning.
Homes that are available are being sold at record speed. The development review showed homes usually stayed on the market for an average of 15 days before being sold, but in some areas, the average was as low as two days.
"It's definitely a seller's market right now," Madsen said.
City planners said they're doing what they can to approve new projects and bring more housing options to the area. They ask everyone to be patient, as it still takes time to make the projects a reality.
"It'd be nice if we could wave a magic wand and have these housing clusters appear, but I think we are doing a pretty good job keeping up," Madsden said. "Even though the demand will stay high, I think the development community is doing a good job, really building up to speed and meeting that demand."
Battle said there are other challenges with this growth, too.
"The biggest issue is that we got to continue to grow our infrastructure with our population," Battle explained. "We got to grow our parts. We got to make Huntsville into a place that you want to come and be a part of. Be your community that's our community."
City planners have said it will take years for the housing market to start meeting the demand. They expect the number of developments to continue to grow this year and in the future.