Not as many storms Friday, strong storms possible this weekend

More Summer storms are in the forecast this afternoon and evening. Any storm will produce heavy rain and stronger storms may have gusty winds. Highs reach the low 90s with the heat index peaking in the upper 90s.
A slow-moving cold front brings higher storm chances this weekend. Storms each afternoon and evening could turn severe. Gusty winds and perhaps large hail will be possible. The greater severe weather potential looks to be Sunday as the front itself pushes through North Alabama. Once the front moves south, we'll get a break in the wet weather early next week.
FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Spotty afternoon storms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: W/NW 5 MPH.