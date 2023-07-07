 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Fog continues across portions of the Tennessee
Valley..

Patchy dense fog continues over portions of Tennessee Valley, with
visibilities reduced to one quarter of a mile in a few spots.
Conditions should improve this morning as daytime heating and mixing
help disperse the fog.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between
you and other vehicles.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Not as many storms Friday, strong storms possible this weekend

Friday Forecast
Carson Meredith

More Summer storms are in the forecast this afternoon and evening. Any storm will produce heavy rain and stronger storms may have gusty winds. Highs reach the low 90s with the heat index peaking in the upper 90s.

A slow-moving cold front brings higher storm chances this weekend. Storms each afternoon and evening could turn severe. Gusty winds and perhaps large hail will be possible. The greater severe weather potential looks to be Sunday as the front itself pushes through North Alabama. Once the front moves south, we'll get a break in the wet weather early next week.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Spotty afternoon storms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: W/NW 5 MPH.

