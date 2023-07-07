Not as many storms Friday, strong storms possible this weekend

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog continues across portions of the Tennessee Valley.. Patchy dense fog continues over portions of Tennessee Valley, with visibilities reduced to one quarter of a mile in a few spots. Conditions should improve this morning as daytime heating and mixing help disperse the fog. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.