Not as cold Tuesday afternoon

Clouds are clearing and we're in for another cold one. Tonight, lows drop to the mid to upper 20s. Any locations experiencing snow melt on the roads will see it refreeze overnight.
For Tuesday, we'll get some sunshine in here and temperatures rebound a bit. In fact, we'll be pretty close to average as highs warm to the lower 50s. Clouds and moisture increase overnight and temperatures won't be quite as cold, falling to the upper 30s Wednesday morning. A strong cold front sweeps through from the northwest Wednesday evening, causing temperatures to plunge heading into Thursday. Before the front arrives, showers and even a few storms will be possible. In the wake of the front, enough moisture should be leftover for some wintry mix early Thursday morning, then temperatures remain cold all day.
Believe it or not, there's yet another shot at winter weather within the 7 day period. A developing low along the northern Gulf may possibly graze North Alabama Friday through Saturday. There is a large amount of uncertainty in the impact of this system this far north, but it bears watching in the coming days.