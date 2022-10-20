Not as cold overnight, morning frost possible

After a succession of frigid nights, overnight lows will remain in the upper 30s under mostly clear sky conditions.
Winds have finally shifted. We will benefit from plenty of sunshine and southeast wind flow on Friday allowing temperatures to rebound into the seasonable lower 70s.
Go ahead with those weekend plans! We'll stay sunny and warm. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will push into the upper 70s. A few locations could reach 80 degrees Sunday and Monday.
We are tracking the next cold front, due to arrive Tuesday. That will bring a few scattered morning showers. Cooler air settles in behind the front as highs drop into the 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Morning frost possible. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: SE at 2 to 5 MPH.
FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.