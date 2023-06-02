Northwest-Shoals offers Summer Youth Employment Program

6 money tips for new grads Becoming a working adult after college or graduate school is exciting... and can be modestly…

Northwest-Shoals Community College and the Alabama Department of Human Resources are partnering to provide 30 part-time positions for youth in the Shoals.

Eligible participants must be ages 16 to 24 and have a household income that meets the 2023 Federal Poverty Guidelines, which considers gross annual income and the size of the family unit.

The Summer Youth Employment Program allows participants an opportunity to acquire life and job skills, as well as work experience.

Participants will learn time management, dependability, and the importance of working well with others.

Primary tasks will include physical labor and clerical support.

Students will be paid $10 an hour for 20 hours per week.