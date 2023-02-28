Northeast Alabama Community College mourning loss of cherished mascot, Trouper the Mustang

The Mustangs of Northeast Alabama Community College are mourning the loss of one of their own this week.
Real-life mascot Trouper the Mustang, who served for more than a decade as a beloved figure at the college, was recently diagnosed with a terminal illness that left his owner and trainer no option but to have him put to sleep, according to NACC President David Campbell.
Campbell shared the news Monday, including the school's plan to bury Trouper next to another well-loved mascot, Roscoe the Campus Dog, down by the college's nature/walking trail.
NACC previously memorialized the pair with a statue on its campus.
Trouper was a full-blooded mustang that was adopted by Amber Mathewson from Nevada. He regularly visited campus events and enjoyed meeting students, faculty and other animals.