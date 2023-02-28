 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northeast Alabama Community College mourning loss of cherished mascot, Trouper the Mustang

  • 0
Trouper the Mustang

Trouper the Mustang frolicks in his pasture in this undated photo.

The Mustangs of Northeast Alabama Community College are mourning the loss of one of their own this week.

Real-life mascot Trouper the Mustang, who served for more than a decade as a beloved figure at the college, was recently diagnosed with a terminal illness that left his owner and trainer no option but to have him put to sleep, according to NACC President David Campbell. 

Trouper 2010

Trouper the Mustang peers through a window at Northeast Alabama Community College in this 2010 photo.

Campbell shared the news Monday, including the school's plan to bury Trouper next to another well-loved mascot, Roscoe the Campus Dog, down by the college's nature/walking trail.

NACC previously memorialized the pair with a statue on its campus. 

Trouper the Mustang

Northeast Alabama Community College memorialized its mascots, Roscoe the Campus Dog and Trouper the Mustang, with a statue in the college's quad.

Trouper was a full-blooded mustang that was adopted by Amber Mathewson from Nevada. He regularly visited campus events and enjoyed meeting students, faculty and other animals. 

Trouper the Mustang

Trouper the Mustang often visited the Northeast Alabama Community College, where he could show off his silly side while hanging out with people and other animals.
Trouper the Mustang with statue

Trouper the Mustang, Northeast Alabama Community College's official mascot, inspects a statue of him and Roscoe the Campus Dog.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.comHave a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you