 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northbound Parkway access road shut down after wreck

  • Updated
  • 0
TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

8:30 AM UPDATE: Huntsville Police say an 18-wheeler overturned at around 7:54 a.m.

The driver suffered minor injuries.
 
The northbound access road is completely blocked.
 
We'll update this story once the scene is clear.  

----

Huntsville Police shut down the Northbond Parkway Access road south of University Drive after a wreck.

It's unclear how long the closure will last.

Huntsville Police ask you avoid the area.

We are working to learn more about the wreck. 

We'll update this story as we learn more information.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you