Northbound Memorial Parkway access road shut down after Huntsville wreck

8:30 AM UPDATE: Huntsville Police say an 18-wheeler overturned about 7:54 a.m. Thursday.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
The northbound access road is completely blocked.
We'll update this story once the scene is clear.
----
Huntsville Police shut down the northbound Parkway Access road south of University Drive after a wreck.
It's unclear how long the closure will last.
Huntsville Police ask you avoid the area.
We are working to learn more about the wreck.
We'll update this story as we learn more information.