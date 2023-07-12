Northbound lanes on Sullivan Street at Madison Boulevard in Madison shut down due to vehicle fire

Northbound lanes on Sullivan Street at Madison Boulevard in Madison are shut down.
According to the city of Madison, firefighters and police are responding to a vehicle fire.
Expect delays or avoid the area.
Northbound lanes on Sullivan Street at Madison Boulevard in Madison are shut down.
According to the city of Madison, firefighters and police are responding to a vehicle fire.
Expect delays or avoid the area.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com