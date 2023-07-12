 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northbound lanes on Sullivan Street at Madison Boulevard in Madison shut down due to vehicle fire

  • Updated
  • 0
TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

Northbound lanes on Sullivan Street at Madison Boulevard in Madison are shut down.

According to the city of Madison, firefighters and police are responding to a vehicle fire.

Expect delays or avoid the area.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you