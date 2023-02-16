North Tennessee man identified as Harvest helicopter crash victim; GoFundMe started for family

A North Tennessee man has been identified as one of the two Tennessee National Guardsmen killed Wednesday when the Black Hawk helicopter they were piloting crashed in Harvest.
Alex Berta, an alderman on the Dover (Tenn.) City Council, said the man was Daniel Wadham, a Dover native who "proudly served his country and was a devoted husband" to his wife, as well as the "father to two amazing children."
"Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," Berta said, sharing photos of Wadham in his uniform in a post to social media.
A woman who identified herself as Wadham's mother-in-law created a GoFundMe on Thursday morning to help the family as they gather and grieve. She said Wadham was a career Army officer, husband and father who was piloting the Black Hawk on Wednesday.
The family is trying to raise $1,500 to help pay for three airline flights from Detroit to Nashville, plus another from Cleveland to Nashville. Those flights will be for Wadham's other mother-in-law, his oldest daughter and his daughter's mother and stepfather.