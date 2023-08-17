North Jackson High School teacher charged with Public Intoxication

North Jackson High School 'career preparation' teacher, Stephanie Lusk was arrested and charged for Public Intoxication.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Brownfield Lusk was arrested on August 10th. The Sheriff’s Office says she was arrested while walking on County Rd. 274.
The Jackson County District Court's Office said that Lusk was released on August 11th on a $300 bond.
We have reached out to the Jackson County School District and Superintendent for comment on the arrest, but we have not heard back yet.
Some residents of Stevenson told us that they had heard about Lusk’s public intoxication arrest. They said that this is a close-knit community and they would rather not get involved by commenting on the teachers arrest.
Jackson County District Court documents show that an initial court appearance for Stephanie Lusk is set for October 6th. This would be when she must appear in court, with or without an attorney to enter a plea.
The Jackson County District Court told us that currently, they have no record of an attorney for Lusk.