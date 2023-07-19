 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105-107 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

North Carolina tornado that damaged Pfizer plant and shut down I-95 was at least an EF-2, NWS says

Storm damage is seen in Nash County, North Carolina, on July 19.

(CNN) — A tornado in North Carolina severely damaged a Pfizer plant, damaged several other structures, shut down a major interstate and injured at least four people.

The tornado was at least an EF-2 with winds of up to 135 mph, the National Weather Service said, as it tore a path of damage through Nash County, around 45 miles northeast of Raleigh, on Wednesday afternoon. It initially touched down west of Dortches before crossing Interstate 95 into an area north of Rocky Mount.

At least four people were treated for minor injuries at nearby UNC Health Nash Hospital, a spokesperson told CNN.

Some structures in the tornado’s path were completely flattened. Pfizer’s Rocky Mount facility suffered severe damage from the tornado – video from helicopters showed the roof crumpled like paper and building debris scattered into the surrounding parking lot. There were no reports of injuries at the plant, according to a statement from the company.

“We are assessing the situation to determine the impact on production. Our thoughts are with our colleagues, our patients, and the community as we rebuild from this weather incident,” the statement said.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone urged people to stay off roads because of downed power lines, a gas leak and other severe damage across the area.

“It’s still a dangerous situation, we’re trying to get as much of this cleaned up before nightfall,” Stone told CNN affiliate WRAL.

The tornado toppled trees onto Interstate 95, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said, shutting the highway down in both directions for at least an hour before later reopening.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper acknowledged the damage on Twitter and said that first responders were on scene helping clear roads and provide other aid.

An initial survey by the National Weather Service found the EF-2 damage in Dortches late Wednesday afternoon. Teams are still surveying the area and could update the tornado’s final strength depending on the severity of the damage they find.

Storm damage is seen in Nash County, North Carolina, on July 18.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch, Rebekah Riess, Nadia Kounang, Taylor Ward and Sara Smart contributed to this report.

