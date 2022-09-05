 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Pockets of very heavy rainfall occurred on Sunday into Sunday
night. Additional locally heavy rainfall is forecast to occur
through early this evening. Heavy rainfall will lead to
additional flooding and exacerbate any ongoing flooding
issues.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

North Carolina national park welcomes new species of salamander

National park welcomes new species of salamander

The Cherokee Black-bellied Salamander is Great Smoky Mountains National Park's newest added member to its already booming salamander population.

 Jonathan Cox, via Great Smoky Mountains National Park/WLOS

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Scientists are celebrating a new and exciting discovery in the Great Smoky Mountains: a new species of salamander!

Great Smoky Mountains National Park recently announced the newest addition to its already booming salamander population: the Cherokee Black-bellied Salamander, or Desmognathus gvnigeusgwotli. Park officials say its name means “black belly” in the Cherokee language.

Genetics were used to determine this salamander is different from the other black-bellied salamanders found in the park, making it the 31st species to join the family.

Park officials say the Cherokee Black-bellied Salamander commonly hunts along banks of streams.

Salamanders, frogs and toads make up the park's two major and diverse groups of amphibians. Park officials remind anyone visiting that their interference can be detrimental to these groups, urging everyone just to observe these animals in their natural habitats.

"Remember to always appreciate salamanders and other wildlife from afar," Great Smoky Mountains National Park wrote in a Facebook post. "Many of our salamanders, including the Cherokee Black-bellied, breathe through their skin. The oils on our hands can stress them out, disrupt their breathing or even spread infections. Please help us keep our salamanders slimy and avoid picking them up!"

