North and East regional softball tournaments get underway

The North and East regional softball tournaments got underway at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville and the Florence Sportsplex in Florence.
Tuesday Regional Softball Scores:
East Region Scores:
Skyline 15, Coosa Christian 0
Skyline 12, Cedar Bluff 1
Pleasant Valley 11, Fyffe 4
West End 6, Ider 4
Pisgah 5, Holly Pond 1
Pisgah 5, Sand Rock 3
Ider 9, Fyffe 3
Glencoe 7, Sylvania 6
Plainview 11, Hokes Bluff 1
Plainview 15, JB Pennington 0
Sylvania 19, Susan Moore 1
North Region Scores:
Cherokee 13, Belgreen 7
Cherokee 7, Marion County 6
Athens Bible 13, Lynn 3
Waterloo 12, Hackleburg 8
Athens Bible 9, Waterloo 11
Sumiton Christian 6, Falkville 1
Winston County 12, Lexington 2
Lindsay lane 10, Locust Fork 15
Hatton 12, Locus Fork 0
Falkville 1, Lexington 10
Lindsay Lane 5, Red Bay 6
Gordo 1, Danville 5
Carbon Hill 2, Colbert County 7
Danville 6, Colbert County 3
Madison Academy 5, Oakman 3
Mars Hill 7, Winfield 3
Madison Academy 1, Mars Hill 4