North Alabamians get booster shots ahead of holiday weekend as omicron spreads across country

People in North Alabama are looking forward to the holidays.
"I think it will be as festive and normal as it always is," 16-year-old Liam Reid said.
But some are getting their booster shots and Covid vaccines before gathering as the omicron variant spreads across the country.
"I don't want to get sick," Rolando Gentolizo said.
"Even if we get it, it won't be as bad," Florinda Gentolizo added.
Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the state health department said they've seen a gradual increase in new cases and hospitalizations. Alabama's test positivity rate nearly doubled from 4% in November to 7% now, but health officials still aren't sure whether this rise is because of the omicron variant.
That's because it takes a little bit of more time to identify what variant these new cases are. Stubblefield said he isn't sure about what the future holds.
"Because our vaccine rates are lower, we could see more cases. It could be that omicron goes through very quickly and then dies away. We just don't know," Stubblefield explained.
Preliminary data shows the omicron variant is a highly contagious, milder version of Covid-19.
"That doesn't mean it will be a milder version for you or for your loved ones," Stubblefield warned. "My concern is mainly for those who are frail or susceptible for disease, even if they are vaccinated, because ... we can't predict how they are going to respond to a milder form."
Still, with holiday gatherings ahead, health officials urge everyone to get their vaccine or booster shot and to take other precautions like masking and social distancing.
"It's just being smart and being cautious. We all know how to do that. We are tired of COVID, but we know what to do. We just need to make sure we don't let our guard down during these holidays. Make this as minimal as possible and let's get into a new year and see what we can do in 2022," Dr. Stubblefield said.
The state health department says another fear they have is stressing their resources with more cases and hospitalizations. However, Dr. Stubblefield says if there's something they've learned during this pandemic is how to provide care with limited resources and how to get help.