North Alabama's Wednesday forecast, plus an update on Tropical Storm Nicole

Wednesday night temperatures will fall quickly after an early sunset with overnight low temperatures falling to near 50. Thursday and Friday bring high temperatures in the mid-70s and upper 60s, respectively.
Showers and a possible thunderstorm will be moving through the region from Thursday night through Friday afternoon. This is as a result of excess moisture being pushed into our area from Hurricane Nicole. The heaviest rain will be for counties east of the I-65 corridor and will end by lunchtime, meaning that Friday Night Football should still be A-OK to be played!
Along with Veteran's Day, Friday night brings increasing cloud cover ahead of a cold front which will impact the weekend and days following with high temperatures in the low and mid-50s with wake-up temperatures in the 30s.
Hurricane Nicole Update:
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane later this evening meaning that it will have winds of 74+ mph. The storms will make impact near West Palm Beach on Wednesday night. Upon impact with land, Nicole will weaken to a Post Tropical Depression and no longer hold the Hurricane title. The storm will track north and east impacting Tampa and eventually Tallahassee Florida and then head on its way through South Georgia and into the Carolinas.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind: E 15-20 mph.
THURSDAY: Sunny and still warm. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: E/NE 15-20 MPH.