North Alabama's rest stop Saturn 1B rocket may have another chance

A beloved roadside attraction set to leave Alabama may not be gone for long.
Alabama State Sen. Tom Butler, who represents parts of Madison and Limestone counties, introduced a bill last week with plans to replace the Saturn 1B rocket on Interstate 65 at the Alabama - Tennessee state line. The rocket has been there since 1979 and is outlasting the rest stop that has since been torn down.
Rest stop or not, this rocket is considered Alabama's big welcome in from Tennessee, and Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he commends Butler for his efforts to save the rocket.
"I think it's great - and I applaud Sen. Butler and the other legislative delegates through any effort to save the rocket," Marks said.
"It's one of the most popular welcome centers in the state of Alabama."
Marks said he believes the county will work to help this project if the legislation passes.
"Being the county seat, I would think that we would make an effort to try and do some joint project, financial support if we can," Marks said. "But that's up to the city council and the county commission, so we'll see how the legislation goes first and see how we can support that."
The bill states that the Alabama State Council on the Arts would be in charge of designing, constructing, and installing the replica. And that the council would be allowed to take private and public gifts or donations to help raise funds for the project. Another part of this bill is the change it would bring to the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.
If this bill passes, the fines for violating the law will go from a flat fine of $25,000 to $5,000 a day.
This bill is on Wednesday's agenda for the State Government Affairs Committee. More information on that bill will come after the committee meeting, and there will be a better understanding of what chance this bill has of making it to a vote by the full Senate.