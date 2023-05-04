North Alabama's Missing: Dora Ruth Smith

It has been 46 years since 47-year-old Dora Ruth Smith went missing from Florence.
It was Easter weekend in 1977.
Dora was last seen leaving in the middle of the night, where she got into a green Ford LTD.
It's unclear who was driving that vehicle.
Dora's granddaughters say she left everything behind.
"It was just weird because she didn't take any identification with her," granddaughter Lori Smith said. "Her purse was still left behind. Everything was left behind, her clothes, her dentures. Everything that someone would need just to even survive."
Dora's granddaughters say she took trips often and sometimes last-minute, so no one thought anything of her being gone initially.
Family members began to worry when she didn't let anyone know she had made it and she never came back home.
She lived in the 400 block of North Weakly Street with her husband.
Two weeks later he filed a report with Florence Police.
"Our family has always been like what happened," Smith said.
Other than the car Dora was reportedly last seen getting in, there hasn't ever been any clear indication of her whereabouts.
A discovery about 20 years ago raised some concerns when someone who moved into the home where she went missing found a letter.
"They were cleaning the closet out and they found a letter," Lori said. "They said in the letter it was stating that they took her food and medicine away from here and they were trying to kill her and two 100 dollar bills were in the letter."
It's unclear if Dora wrote that letter.
A search was conducted with cadaver dogs after the letter was found.
Something was detected.
The dogs dug, hit the cement, and stopped there.
That's the last of any searches.
"It's pretty much me and Lori and it stops with us, so we feel like this is the right thing to do to end this chapter and know that we did everything we could for her," granddaughter Amy Aday said.
WAAY 31's Brittany Harry was able to find the person who discovered the letter.
The person who found it says he didn’t know anything about Dora being missing at the time.
The letter has been misplaced and he's not sure what happened to it.
Lori and Amy say they'd loved to see it, so they could know if their grandmother possibly wrote it.
If you have any information regarding Dora's disappearance, contact the Florence Police Department.