North Alabama's Missing: Andrea Gonzalez

Nearly 30 years that's how long it has been since Andrea Gonzalez went missing.
The 5-year-old's disappearance stunned Franklin County.
There hasn't been another case like it in Franklin County history.
Gonzalez was reported missing from her home on November 20, 1993.
"There's still just no closure because nobody knows where Andrea is at," Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said.
Retired Franklin County Sheriff Larry Plott remembers the case well.
"A little girl, innocent that had no choice in the matter," Plott said.
"She was a victim, Plott said and "by all standards, someone that is helpless."
Gonzalez lived a mobile home park, formerly Cummings Trailer Park.
It sits off Highway 48 in Russellville.
The original arrest report shows the 5-year-old was reported missing by her father Paul Gonzalez and stepmother Kim.
"What got our attention, they immediately started talking about the child in the past tense," Plott said.
Chris Hargett was an investigator on the case, at the time with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
He's currently Russellville's Police Chief.
"I remember we interviewed her and she gave us some information that lead us to the Upper Bear Creek area in Phil Campbell where supposedly the body was thrown off the bridge," Chief Chris Hargett said.
Hargett says the interview was with Andrea's stepmother.
"We stayed there probably a week or two," Chief Hargett said. "I mean it was an exhausting experience."
It's an area that was extensively searched.
Just one of many searches that happened over the years.
"Every source that we knew or other people might have known," Plott said. "If we could get the resources or the equipment it was used."
It has been a while since a tip or any new information has come in, according to the sheriff's office.
So for now, there's really no movement in the case.
"Our hope is one day there will be somebody that comes forward and maybe if she's not deceased, somebody will come forward and match that link in the puzzle," Sheriff Oliver said. "Right now it's just -- and we do still follow leads -- but it's very slow."
Court records show Kim admitted to killing her step-daughter by scalding her in hot water.
Kim was found guilty of child abuse but acquitted on all other charges, including murder.
Paul pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
"It's one of those cases, like you say, that sticks with you forever mainly because we never was able to recover the body," Sheriff Hargett said.
A monument currently sits outside of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office to honor Gonzalez.
Her step-mother is now deceased. Her father's whereabouts are unknown.
If you have any information about this case, call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at (256) 332-8811.