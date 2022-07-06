North Alabama's high temperatures leave HVAC units working overtime

 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jackson
and southeastern Madison Counties through 730 PM CDT...

At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Gurley. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Owens Cross Roads, Gurley, Woodville, Paint Rock and Hampton Cove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values above
110 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

North Alabama's high temperatures leave HVAC units working overtime

  • Updated
  • 0
HVAC

Across North Alabama, everyone is relying on their HVAC units to pump cool air into their homes.

However, the scorching temperatures are making some units run into some big issues. 

Vandy's Heating and Air Conditioning is slammed right now with calls for service as HVAC units work in overdrive to keep homes cool.

Owner James Vandergrift said it could be the age of the unit combined with high temperatures, or it could be the insulation for a home that causes the problem.

"Having someone to come out and look at your insulation level in your attic space and your windows will help a lot with your utility bill," said Vandergrift. "Also, people with crawlspaces having someone come out that looks at the humidity in your crawlspace, seeing if it needs to be encapsulated or not can help overall, even with an older system, help it be more efficient, if the whole house is insulated properly."

Two women who spoke with WAAY 31 on Wednesday said they're relieved they haven't ran into issues yet but said the first thing they'd do is pick up the phone.

"I would contact an HVAC specialist, and then I would at the same time be trying to contact my insurance company and see if they can get coverage of that," said Wanda Baker, a Madison County resident. "And then there're different people in the neighborhood that will assist you."

HVAC companies are working at a rapid rate, but it's sometimes taking days before they can get to a home.

Vandy's Heating and Air said Wednesday they had about nine homes to visit.

If you're someone without air conditioning, stay hydrated and turn to friends and family to stay somewhere cool.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

