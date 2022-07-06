North Alabama's high temperatures leave HVAC units working overtime

Across North Alabama, everyone is relying on their HVAC units to pump cool air into their homes.
However, the scorching temperatures are making some units run into some big issues.
Vandy's Heating and Air Conditioning is slammed right now with calls for service as HVAC units work in overdrive to keep homes cool.
Owner James Vandergrift said it could be the age of the unit combined with high temperatures, or it could be the insulation for a home that causes the problem.
"Having someone to come out and look at your insulation level in your attic space and your windows will help a lot with your utility bill," said Vandergrift. "Also, people with crawlspaces having someone come out that looks at the humidity in your crawlspace, seeing if it needs to be encapsulated or not can help overall, even with an older system, help it be more efficient, if the whole house is insulated properly."
Two women who spoke with WAAY 31 on Wednesday said they're relieved they haven't ran into issues yet but said the first thing they'd do is pick up the phone.
"I would contact an HVAC specialist, and then I would at the same time be trying to contact my insurance company and see if they can get coverage of that," said Wanda Baker, a Madison County resident. "And then there're different people in the neighborhood that will assist you."
HVAC companies are working at a rapid rate, but it's sometimes taking days before they can get to a home.
Vandy's Heating and Air said Wednesday they had about nine homes to visit.
If you're someone without air conditioning, stay hydrated and turn to friends and family to stay somewhere cool.