North Alabama WWII veterans welcomed home after trip to Normandy

Three local World War Two veterans, volunteers and family members are back home in North Alabama.
WAAY 31 was there, as community members gathered to welcome the Honoring Veteran Legacies group at Huntsville International Wednesday afternoon.
The group was on a 10 day trip to Normandy - in commemoration of D-Day 79.
World War Two Veteran, Arthur Hullett told us he was amazed at the warm reception they received while in France.
"It was a good trip and the people that we met everybody was just super great I had spent some time in France before but it’s a different era now," he said, "I couldn’t have expected any more. I haven’t had such a reception anywhere in America equal to what I’ve seen."
Hullett added he'd go again if his health allows him.
