North Alabama World War II veteran traveling to Normandy recalls time in the Army

On Sunday, three North Alabama World War Two Veterans will travel to Normandy for the commemoration of D-Day 79. One of those veterans is Army Veteran Arthur Hullett.
"I was drafted in 1945,” said Hullett, "After my training I was immediately sent to Europe."
Hullett was assigned to a Quartermaster Unit with the occupation Army after the war ended.
He can vividly recall the hardship during his first week in Europe.
"When we got to France they put us on a train, on a cattle train, and rode us around for about a week,” he said. “We went to Belgium, they took us all over almost everywhere they had been fighting and it was interesting, I knew my geography so when I would see the name of a city I knew exactly where I was."
The train stopped in Mannheim, Germany. That's where he was put in charge of a laundry company.
"I took care of the laundry and dry cleaning for the company.”
He recalled the toughest part of his job was corralling the men under him.
"When you got people under you, for them not to give you any trouble now that was my biggest job I had,” he chuckled.
In addition to running the laundry company, it wasn't uncommon for Arthur to pull double shifts as they also gave him a security detail.
"I was occasionally in charge of guard duty,” he said, “(and) just imagine having two jobs at one time."
Then things changed.
"We used gasoline to wash clothes,” he explained, “(and) the thing caught fire and burned up. (The fire) destroyed two trailers and badly burned 3 or 4 of our men, and of course that put the company out of business."
Hullett then got a new job.
"They put me in charge of the battalion mess hall, I wasn't trained to cook, I couldn't even boil water.”
So he learned from his men.
"I had good men under me that I could trust."
After returning to the States he joined the Army Reserve and was called back to active duty.
"I was in Korea for about 15 months."
Hullett ended his Army career in 1953. He graduated from Alabama A&M and later took a job as an engineer's aide at Redstone Arsenal where he worked for 27 years. In retirement, he became a minister.
The skills he learned nearly eight decades ago still keep him busy in the kitchen.
"I like to make candy now, peanut brittle and pecan brittle. I love to make that on my own and all of that came from me being in the military. I'd experiment with cooking and it's a wonder I didn't kill myself making my own recipes,” he laughed.
As we head into Memorial Day Weekend, it’s important to mention Arthur is part of a Gold Star Family. His brother, Ervin Hullett, was killed on Christmas Day 1952. He was 22 years old when he died in combat. His name is etched on a Korean War monument wall in Washington, D.C.
You can join community members as family and friends gather to wish them well on their trip to Normandy. All you have to do is be at Huntsville International Airport this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. upstairs outside the security area.
