North Alabama volunteers ready to respond in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall

Volunteers in North Alabama are already preparing to respond after Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida later this week.
American Red Cross volunteers from the Rocket City are already on the ground in the Sunshine State, preparing to assist with recovery efforts after the storm makes landfall.
Khris Anderson is the Madison County Red Cross director and will serve in the command post as a liaison between the Red Cross team and local political leaders. Anderson arrived Tuesday in Orlando, before the airport was set to close due to the approaching storm.
Other volunteers are staging in southern Alabama. Anderson said they are ready to go where they are needed in the aftermath of what is expected to be a significant storm.
"I just landed and got my rental car as we join up with other Red Cross volunteers and prepare to help out after this storm hits," Anderson explained.
Hurricane Ian is strengthening into a major hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. The storm was expected to reach Category 4 status later Tuesday with winds up to 130 mph and make landfall as a major hurricane near Tampa early Thursday.
Significant storm surge, heavy rain and wind are expected for much of the Florida peninsula.
Other nonprofits, including the Salvation Army in Huntsville, are collecting donations that will be set aside to help those facing major impacts from Ian.
How you can help
The Salvation Army Disaster Relief Fund