North Alabama volunteer firefighters feeling financial impact of high gas prices

High gas prices are now impacting our first responders, especially local volunteer fire departments. Volunteers often respond to calls in their own personal vehicles.
"A lot of us will just jump in our truck and race down to the scene, and that's money out of our own pocket," says Ethan Fitzgerald, public information officer for Moores Mill Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
When a volunteer firefighter gets a call for help, they often jump into action on their own dime.
"I could be sleeping at one o' clock in the morning, and we've got a fire call and there might not be enough time to run to the fire department and jump in a fire truck or an emergency rig," says Fitzgerald.
He says the county has a gas station to fill up all of their station vehicles. But when he fills up his personal car after running calls all day, that is coming out of his own wallet.
"We respond to calls that are 15 to 20 minutes away from where we live, right on the fringes of Hazel Green. So it can get costly some times," he says.
As Madison County grows, his department is responding to more calls at further distances.
"This community is growing, you know we're not just responding down the street anymore," explains Fitzgerald.
While gas prices may be taking a toll on our volunteers' wallets, they will not let it impact their commitment to the community.
"When the community calls 911, they expect us to be there, and we're going to be there. Gas prices or not, it is what it is," says Fitzgerald.
Moores Mill Volunteer Fire and Rescue, along with all of the other volunteer fire departments in the county, recently receive a $15,000 grant from the county commission. However, that grant is for new equipment and COVID relief, and cannot be used to reimburse personnel for something like refueling their gas tanks.
Moores Mill is actively recruiting more volunteer firefighters. You can learn more on how to join their team here.