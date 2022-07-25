North Alabama veterans travel to Washington D.C. for unveiling of Korean War memorial

Seventeen Korean War veterans from North Alabama are in Washington D.C. this week for the trip of a lifetime.
Dozens of supporters gathered at Huntsville International Airport on Monday morning to send them off in grand style.
"What do I say? It's an honor, really," said Cpl. Thomas Austin, one of the Korean War veterans participating in the trip. "This is for all the guys that didn't make it; I had a lot of guys that never made it out. I was sort of lucky."
Trip-goers were traveling to see the unveiling and dedication of the Korean Wall of Remembrance. The unveiling is scheduled for Wednesday, not far from the Lincoln Memorial and Reflecting Pool.
The trip was made possible by Honoring Veteran Legacies. Organizers wanted to get as many veterans to the unveiling as possible.
