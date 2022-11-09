North Alabama Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday

The Guntersville VA Clinic celebrated a major milestone a little early today with one of their patients. U.S. Army Veteran James L. Carson, will be 100 years old this month. The Arab native was born November 22, 1922.
Mr. Carson served in World War II from 1943 to 1946 and then enlisted in the Army Reserves from 1946 to 1949 and later in life, he served in the Alabama State Defense Force. Yes, he has three honorable military discharges.
While in World War II he served in Europe as a radio operator under General Patton and fought in Battle of the Bulge.
Mr. Carson credits the good Lord and not being a big risk taker.
"I'm very thankful for it, I'm very thankful that I'm still here. I've been through some incidents in time. I've never been one to take a lot of risks, I try to think things out before I acted," explained Mr. Carson, "It's great to be here and I'm thankful for that, that I have this privilege."
Mr. Carson and a few of his friends run the Cost of Freedom Veteran's Museum in Arab. It's open on Friday and Saturdays from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.