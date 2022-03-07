North Alabama trucking companies forced to pass along skyrocketing diesel prices to customers

Trucking companies are feeling the pain at the pump right now, too, with diesel fuel jumping more than $1 in the last month. That's forcing them to pass along the fuel surcharges to their customers.
In Alabama, diesel is averaging $4.59 a gallon and that is impacting trucking companies responsible for moving everything from fresh fruit to computer chips.
“It's totally beyond your control," Steve Cagle trucking company operation manager Walker Cagle told WAAY 31 Monday.
Cagle says the current diesel prices are the highest they have seen in more than eight years.
"We have to raise the cost of what we do, which is going to increase the cost of everything we transport and everything the consumers ultimately buy," Cagle explained.
The Huntsville-based company has drivers moving refrigerated products all over the Southeast, Midwest and Northeast.
“Our drivers are spending $700 to $800 per stop when just a few months ago that was $300. It has dramatically increased in the past month," Cagle said.
Cagle trucking does have a fuel surcharge it is passing along and hopes to remove that as soon as the prices come back down. Until then they are doing everything they can to maximize fuel mileage and doing preventative maintenance to try to keep everything in tiptop shape so they get the best fuel mileage possible.
“All you can do is adjust to it and move in sync with it," Cagle added.