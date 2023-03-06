North Alabama tree removal companies fielding 50-100 calls a day as severe weather cleanup continues

Communities are still cleaning up after severe weather ripped through North Alabama on Friday.
North Alabama Tree Services owner Jeff Stephens said he and his team have been working nonstop to get people out of dangerous situations. At one of their sites in Madison, workers are removing a tree that fell into a three-story apartment building.
No one was in the unit when the tree fell on it, but it has taken two days to get the tree removed from the unit's living room.
"It's been absolutely crazy," Stephens said. "You get 50 and 100 calls and texts a day with people needing help, and you just have to go to the ones that are the most intense, like a tree inside an apartment building three stories high that affects six people's lives."
Stephens asked the public to be patient with tree removal services, because they have to go off severity level after storms like Friday's. This means trees on houses, across roads or on vehicles have to take priority to ensure the community is safe.
The tree in the apartment wasn't the only tree causing problems in Madison on Monday. Workers at Madison City Hall were clearing debris from a fallen tree whose roots snagged wires and blew a transformer.
This caused the Madison Municipal Complex to lose power and shut down for the day. Madison Mayor Paul Finley said Huntsville Utilities was on the job quickly, and power to the building was restored by Friday evening.
"A lot of times, we take for granted everything that we have," Finley said. "(Linemen) don't. They're ahead of the game, they're the unsung heroes, and we so appreciate both our public works but especially our teammates over at Huntsville Utilities."
Madison City Hall will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.